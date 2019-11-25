Aurora Expeditions Welcomes State-of-the-Art New Ship
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Aurora Expeditions Janeen Christoff November 25, 2019
The Greg Mortimer has officially joined Aurora Expeditions. The ship arrived in Ushuaia, Argentina, for her inaugural voyage.
Margaret Mortimer, the godmother of the new ship, christened her, blessing the ship with the words, "I name this ship, Greg Mortimer. May God bless her and all who sail in her.”
The ship’s inaugural sailing took guests on a nine-night voyage to the Antarctic Peninsula.
The state-of-the-art vessel is one of the world’s most technologically advanced expedition ships, capable of navigating some of the strongest winds and waves.
The Greg Mortimer accommodates an average of 126 passengers and has a number of features that make it an ideal ship for expeditions around the world. Its X-BOW, designed by the Norwegian company ULSTEIN uses an inverted bow concept that allows for more gentle sea crossings, improved comfort and reduced emissions.
Onboard, guests will also be able to take advantage of unique hydraulic viewing platforms. These two foldout platforms are accessed from Deck 5 of the ship and give passengers the best views possible of marine life, sea birds and landscapes during sailings.
The ship also offers specialized platforms for Zodiac launches, a custom-built activity platform for activities such as kayaking, diving, climbing and more and a commitment to efficiency with specially designed engines that give off 80 percent fewer emissions. There are also four platforms at sea level for launching the 15 onboard zodiacs for shore excursions.
Accommodations also offer comfort, luxury and efficiency. There are a number of different stateroom options that range from the Aurora stateroom twin with a porthole window to the spacious Captain’s Suite with a balcony, lounge and walk-in wardrobe.
The ship’s large restaurant is the main dining space onboard and guests are invited to enjoy a range of house wine, beers and soft drinks included with dinner after a day of exploring. The journey starts with a Captain’s Welcome and concludes with a farewell four-course dinner. There are snack facilities and coffee and tea available 24 hours a day onboard.
While not out discovering the beauty of the destinations visited during the expedition, there are a number of onboard presentations from experts, two bars and lounges to enjoy the spectacular views, a library, a wellness center with a gym, sauna and spa as well as a multimedia room on Deck 7.
Upcoming expeditions onboard the Greg Mortimer include Christmas in Antarctica, Wild Scotland, the Svalbard Odyssey and sailings in the Arctic.
