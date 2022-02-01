Avalon Unveils "Sex & the City of Lights" Cruise and Deals
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Avalon Waterways Lacey Pfalz February 01, 2022
Avalon Waterways has unveiled its 2022 Storyteller sailings, including a new Sex & the City of Lights cruise with author of “Sex & the City,” Candace Bushnell.
The Storyteller Series brings travelers closer to what they love, and it’s not just limited to the incredible destinations of each itinerary. With guest stars like bestselling author Gillian Flynn, singer-songwriter Edwin McCain or band Sister Hazel, each cruise offers up to 150 guests the opportunity to meet some of their favorite people and enjoy exclusive events with them.
The Storyteller Series cruises begin this May with Edwin McCain’s cruise and go through September of this year. The newest Storyteller Series cruise is the Sex & the City of Lights cruise with Candace Bushnell. Travelers can enjoy sailing from Paris to Le Havre along the Seine, departing July 19.
“Our new Storyteller Series will welcome a small group of lucky travelers back to Europe in 2022 to enhance the storytelling tapestry of their lives with a ‘once upon a river’ vacation,” said Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways. “On these exclusive sailings, Avalon guests get to spend a week in legendary landscapes with their favorite storytellers, including enjoying specially planned gatherings that range from book-signings and Q&A sessions to private concerts.”
Travelers who book now can save $1,000 per couple along with a $399 air package. Solo travelers can enjoy zero single supplement, while travelers who book with four or more guests can save an extra $150.
