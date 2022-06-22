Avalon Waterways Issues Update on Health and Safety Standards
June 22, 2022
Avalon Waterways is updating travel advisors on the company's current onboard health and safety standards in the wake of the CDC's decision to drop COVID-19 testing requirements for travelers entering the United States earlier this month.
"We are thrilled with the CDC's decision to drop re-entry test requirements for travelers: A welcomed decision that reinforces traveler confidence," Pam Hoffee, president of Avalon Waterways, said in a statement. "And while that policy has ended, it's worth noting that Avalon never required pre- or on-trip testing of guests. Instead, we have remained diligent in our focus of requiring crew and guests be vaccinated against COVID-19 and other enhanced onboard health and safety protocols."
Avalon Waterways has extended its vaccination policy through the end of 2022. Other health and safety standards still in effect include luggage disinfection upon arrival, electrostatic and UV disinfecting systems, more frequent and enhanced cleaning of the ship's public areas and additional hand-sanitizing stations throughout the ship.
"In addition to enhancing our health and safety protocols, another positive that has come out of the pandemic is increased interest from cruisers for an alternative to big-ship cruising," added Hoffee. "Avid travelers now know that it's possible to cruise without a crowd, to explore new cultures with ease and to sail in intimate settings. And our rise in bookings has shown this shift in interest."
Moving forward, the cruise line said that it's focused on promoting four key differences that set it apart, including its average capacity of 150 guests, quick and easy access to ports-of-call, Active, Classic and Discovery excursions on every Avalon itinerary and 200-square-foot Panorama Suites featuring an 11-foot wide wall of floor-to-ceiling windows.
For more information about Avalon Waterways' health and safety standards, travel advisors can visit the company's Travel Agent Portal at globusfamilypartner.com.
