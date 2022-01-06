Avalon Waterways Offering Wave Season Savings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Avalon Waterways Lacey Pfalz January 06, 2022
Avalon Waterways is joining other cruise lines in offering great deals this wave season for travel not just for 2022, but also for 2023.
Travelers who book now through March 28, 2022, can enjoy four different tiers of savings up to $2,800 off per couple on select 2022 and 2023 itineraries across Europe. Travelers can also enjoy a $399 air package for bookings made through March 28, 2022.
Solo travelers can take advantage of Avalon’s waived single supplement during this period, though the rest of the savings above do not apply to solo travelers.
Guests looking to book a European Storyteller Series cruise for this year can also save $1,000 off per couple when they book through January 31, 2022, for any cruise in this category between May 1 and December 31, 2022.
These next two years of river cruising in Europe are expected to be popular ones for Avalon Waterways, with its “Sex & the City of Lights” cruise along the Seine, hosted by Sex & the City’s Candace Bushnell; its “Springtime in Holland & Belgium” cruise that includes tickets to the decade-in-the-making Floriade festival; and the “Danube Dreams with Oberammergau” itinerary, which includes the once-in-a-decade Oberammergau Passion Play.
