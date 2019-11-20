Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Hosts Exclusive Sailing With The Baha Men
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke November 20, 2019
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is offering an exclusive two-night sailing to Nassau, Bahamas featuring a live performance by the Grammy Award-winning group The Baha Men aboard Grand Classica this November.
Departing from West Palm Beach, Florida on November 29, the special voyage starts at just $129 per person and will include stellar sunset views, a variety of fine dining options and free drink credits, in addition to the live concert at sea featuring the "Who Let the Dogs Out?" performers.
Other onboard highlights include a spacious sun deck equipped with a swimming pool, a full-service spa and an interactive kids' program.
The two-night sailing is part of the new #LetsGoBahamas campaign, a joint effort between Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and SONY Music aimed at spreading the word that the Bahamas is open for business in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
"We are heavily invested in the recovery of the Bahamas, both from a financial perspective and philosophically, as the islands truly are our second home," said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, in a statement. "This special cruise with our friends, The Baha Men, gives travelers something to truly be thankful for this Thanksgiving. They have the chance to positively impact the Bahamas’ economy following Hurricane Dorian while enjoying up close and personal access to a Grammy Award-winning band, unforgettable entertainment and more. We can’t wait to welcome everyone aboard!"
In the meantime, travelers can lend a hand by getting involved with the #LetsGoBahamas campaign on social media and donating to the Bahamas Red Cross to help assist victims of Hurricane Dorian.
Contact your travel agent or visit BahamasParadiseCruise.com for more information.
For more information on Nassau, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS