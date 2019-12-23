Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Offers Discounts for 2020 Wave Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff December 23, 2019
WHY IT RATES: The cruise line now offering $100 off per cabin for cruise and stay bookings. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced its highly-anticipated wave season offer for 2020–which will feature a host of lead-generating discounts for travel advisors.
Available now for sailings through June 30, 2020, advisors can offer sun-seeking clients the chance to escape to Grand Bahama Island or Nassau while enjoying 20 percent off relaxing spa treatments, specialty dining, Wi-Fi access, a $20 onboard credit, five drinks for just $20, and kids sail free.
In addition to these perks, travelers who book the unique Cruise & Stay Program can extend their stay in paradise and receive $100 off per cabin.
Travel advisors that encourage clients to book the cruise line’s wave season offer will receive several incentives, including a base commission of 15 percent and no non-commissionable fees.
“We are excited to kick off wave season with an unbeatable offer that will help our travel advisor partners drive sales and increase customer retention,” said Francis Riley, senior vice president, sales and marketing, of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. “The feedback from agents has been remarkable, and our partners have helped us to achieve tremendous success in trade sales to date. I couldn’t think of a better way to thank them and get the ball rolling for 2020 with this amazing offer!”
Travelers who book two-night escapes onboard Grand Classica or Grand Celebration will enjoy various benefits while sailing, including expansive sun decks with swimming pools, al fresco restaurants, full-service spas, interactive kids’ programs, and award-winning nightly shows. While parents enjoy nightly entertainment and hand-crafted drink options, younger travelers have the option to mix and mingle at one of the popular Dancing Martian Glow Parties.
Through Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s unique Cruise & Stay Program, travelers who book can extend their stay for up to six nights at one of its premier resort partners, including:
Atlantis, Paradise Island: Travelers can experience the mystical beauty of Atlantis through a host of activities right at their fingertips, including personal encounters with marine life through several marine adventure options like snorkeling, scuba diving, yacht, and fishing charters and a special Sea Squirts program for children ages 3–6.
Melia Nassau Beach All-Inclusive Resort: Perfectly located on the white-sand beaches of Nassau Beach, this all-inclusive resort is a fan favorite featuring seven dining venues and four bars serving international, regional, and local specialties. Resort suites feature panoramic ocean views, heated beachfront pools, and a Kids Club with indoor and outdoor activities—perfect for families and multigenerational groups.
Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach All-Inclusive Resort: Situated on a pristine stretch of palm tree-lined shore and surrounded by lush greenery, this all-inclusive resort offers unlimited food and drinks, water sports and activities of all kinds, daily and nightly entertainment.
The Grand Lucayan: Located on a gorgeous stretch of white-sand beach adjacent to Port Lucaya Marketplace, the island’s popular shopping, and dining center, this resort offers travelers luxurious stays with à la carte meals or an all-inclusive option.
For more information on the cruise line or to book a cruise, travel advisors can call the company’s all-new Global Trade Desk at 800-995-3143, email sales@cruisebp.com or visit BookParadise.com.
SOURCE: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line press release.
