Bahamas Paradise Cruise Lines Offers Fourth of July Savings
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli July 02, 2019
Now, it’s inevitable that holidays in the U.S. are often accompanied by businesses piggy-backing the celebration with some great sales.
We have Black Friday on the morning after Thanksgiving, Memorial Day weekend deals, even a celebration for George and Abe’s birthdays with President’s Day.
But this one being offered by Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line isn’t some run-of-the-mill white sale on sheets and towels.
The cruise line, the only provider of two-night cruises to Grand Bahama Island, has a three-pronged sale for the Fourth of July holiday that will appeal to families, millennials and couples alike.
For bookings between July 2 and 7, 2019, guests receive five free drinks per stateroom plus kids sail free, or get $50 in onboard credit for sailings departing now through Aug. 31.
Families, especially, will like the appeal of the kids sail free option. Take advantage of supervised programs for young cruisers, including the Kruzers Club for ages 3-6, Club Chill (aboard the Grand Celebration) for ages 7-12, and Vibe (also aboard the Grand Celebration) for ages 13-17.
For millennials, bring friends and enjoy nonstop entertainment including cocktails and karaoke at the Plunge Bar or the Ultimate Glow Party at the Dancing Martian.
For couples, take a step back and reconnect with rejuvenating spa massages and silk body wraps, intimate dinners and late-night comedy shows with signature wines and handcrafted cocktails to end the night.
To book this timely offer, guests can visit www.bahamasparadisecruise.com and Travel Advisors can visit http://www.paradisepartnership.com
