Last updated: 10:13 AM ET, Thu October 13 2022

Bahamas to Develop New Cruise Port

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz October 13, 2022

Cruise ships docked in Nassau.
Four ships docked in Nassau, including the new world's largest Wonder of the Seas (far left) and former titleholder Freedom of the Seas (second from left.)

Cruisers and other vacationers to The Bahamas will soon have another cruise port to visit at Long Island after the government announced plans for a $250-million development in partnership with Azul Destinations Ltd and Calypso Cove Destinations Ltd, to be named Calypso Cove.

According to Cruisehive, Calypso Cove will include a port area that can accommodate up to two Oasis-class Royal of the Caribbean ships with capacity to welcome 13,000 cruise passengers daily, along with a marina for mega-yachts, a 200-room hotel, 18-hole golf course, waterpark, casino and more. It’s expected to generate 300 jobs during its construction beginning at the end of next year or early in 2024, and to employ thousands of Bahamians after it opens.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Captain Diego Michelozzi, Master of EXPLORA I, Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys Names Captain Diego Michelozzi for First Ship...

MS Nordnorge in Hjorundfjorden, Norway

Hurtigruten First Cruise Line To Implement SpaceX's...

Greek and Med cruises

Celestyal Cruises Removes COVID Vaccination and Recovery...

Felicity Aston, Silversea

Silversea Names Felicity Aston Godmother of Silversea Endeavour

Calypso Cove’s development is spearheaded by former Carnival Corporation VP of global port and destination development, Carlos Torres de Navarra, who is now principal of Azul Destinations.

Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas, said, “We are pleased to say that the project will employ thousands of Bahamians and independent Bahamian firms, so this is good for employment, but also good for entrepreneurship and the empowerment of Bahamians.”

The new port development isn’t the only one currently being developed in the Bahamian islands; Carnival Corporation is building a new cruise port on Grand Bahama Island, spending around $200 million for it.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Bahamas

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Captain Diego Michelozzi, Master of EXPLORA I, Explora Journeys

Explora Journeys Names Captain Diego Michelozzi for First Ship...

Hurtigruten First Cruise Line To Implement SpaceX's Starlink Internet Fleet-Wide

AmaWaterways Offers Travel Advisors TC Credits on Airfare and Land Packages

Silversea Names Felicity Aston Godmother of Silversea Endeavour

Celestyal Cruises Removes COVID Vaccination and Recovery Requirements

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS