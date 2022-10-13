Bahamas to Develop New Cruise Port
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Lacey Pfalz October 13, 2022
Cruisers and other vacationers to The Bahamas will soon have another cruise port to visit at Long Island after the government announced plans for a $250-million development in partnership with Azul Destinations Ltd and Calypso Cove Destinations Ltd, to be named Calypso Cove.
According to Cruisehive, Calypso Cove will include a port area that can accommodate up to two Oasis-class Royal of the Caribbean ships with capacity to welcome 13,000 cruise passengers daily, along with a marina for mega-yachts, a 200-room hotel, 18-hole golf course, waterpark, casino and more. It’s expected to generate 300 jobs during its construction beginning at the end of next year or early in 2024, and to employ thousands of Bahamians after it opens.
Calypso Cove’s development is spearheaded by former Carnival Corporation VP of global port and destination development, Carlos Torres de Navarra, who is now principal of Azul Destinations.
Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister of The Bahamas, said, “We are pleased to say that the project will employ thousands of Bahamians and independent Bahamian firms, so this is good for employment, but also good for entrepreneurship and the empowerment of Bahamians.”
The new port development isn’t the only one currently being developed in the Bahamian islands; Carnival Corporation is building a new cruise port on Grand Bahama Island, spending around $200 million for it.
