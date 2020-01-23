Book One Passenger, Get a Second for Just $14 on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is giving travelers looking for a romantic getaway for Valentine’s Day their new “Love at First Sail” offer: from now until February 14, those who book a cruise to Nassau or Grand Bahama Island will purchase one cruise at the standard fare and bring a guest for on $14.
Couples who take advantage of the “Love at First Sail” promotion not only receive great savings, they get to enjoy all of the amenities that Grand Celebration and Grand Classica have to offer: romantic guestrooms, full-service spas offering couples’ massages and unique dining venues such as The Rock Grill and Admiral’s Steak & Seafood.
The Oasis is a perfect spot for couples to relax and reconnect as an adults-only pool and lounge area, complete with hot tubs and daybeds.
This special offer is not only reserved for couples, however. Ladies looking for the ultimate “Galentine’s Day” trip can get in on the fun with award-winning comedy and musical shows, live bands, champagne and mimosa breakfast and thrilling shore excursions like swimming with pigs, snorkeling and paddle-boarding.
Guests can also extend their trips through the cruise line’s Cruise & Stay Program and stay in one of several island resorts. Guests who sail to Grand Bahama Island can stay at Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach or the Grand Lucayan Resort, where they can explore the world’s largest underwater cave systems.
Visitors to Nassau can extend their stays at Atlantis Paradise Island, Meliá Nassau Beach All-Inclusive Resort, SLS Baha Mar or Comfort Suites Paradise Island, all while swimming with dolphins and touring around on a yacht.
For more information on Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line or to book, visit: www.BahamasParadiseCruise.com or call 888-530-2775 (English) / 888-530-2776 (Español).
