Bookings Now Open for 128-Day Grand World Voyage in 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Donald Wood October 16, 2019
The cruise experts at Cruises-N-More have teamed with Holland America Line to announce bookings for the 2021 Grand World Voyage aboard Amsterdam are now on sale.
The 128-day voyage will make 49 calls in more than 20 countries while visiting 35 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The cruise aboard the Amsterdam ship will also feature nine overnight visits and nine late departures so guests can experience more ports.
Holland America Line’s 2021 Grand World Voyage departs from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2021, and will visit the Amazon River, Panama Canal, South Pacific, Asia, Middle East and the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic Ocean. The ship will arrive back at Port Everglades on May 13, 2021.
Prices for the once-in-a-lifetime adventure start at $22,499 for inside cabins, $23,999 for Oceanview Suites, $43,499 for Vista Suites and $79,999 for the Neptune Suite. Guests who book the voyage by June 1, 2020, will also receive exclusive perks valued at up to $6,860 per person.
The bonus rewards include pre-paid gratuities, luggage delivery service, onboard spending credit of $500 per person for select ocean-view staterooms, up to $2,000 for suite bookings and a welcome aboard bottle of sparkling wine.
Passengers who pay in full by June 1, 2020, will also receive a three percent savings off the discounted cruise-only fare. Select suite guests also receive a complimentary shore excursion, the signature internet package, and an initial in-suite liquor set-up.
For more information on Holland America Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS