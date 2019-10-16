Last updated: 11:19 AM ET, Wed October 16 2019

Bookings Now Open for 128-Day Grand World Voyage in 2021

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Holland America Line Donald Wood October 16, 2019

Holland America Line
PHOTO: Holland America Line Amsterdam (photo courtesy Holland America Line)

The cruise experts at Cruises-N-More have teamed with Holland America Line to announce bookings for the 2021 Grand World Voyage aboard Amsterdam are now on sale.

The 128-day voyage will make 49 calls in more than 20 countries while visiting 35 UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The cruise aboard the Amsterdam ship will also feature nine overnight visits and nine late departures so guests can experience more ports.

You May Also Like

Super Typhoon waves in Pacific Ocean Outrunning Super Typhoon Hagibis on Holland... Impacting Travel

Amazon River at sunset Holland America Line Reveals Details for 2021 Grand... Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Carnival visita numerosas islas del Caribe. Foto: Getty Images Plus / Darwin Brandis Carnival Corporation Brands to Resume Bahamas Sailings Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Vista aérea de la isla privada de Caribe en las Bahamas (Foto de Royal Caribbean International) Cruise Lines Private Islands Status After Hurricane Dorian Cruise Line & Cruise Ship

Carnival, cruise, Sunshine, cruise ship, ship World's Leading Cruise Lines Excellence Awards... Travel Agent

Holland America Line’s 2021 Grand World Voyage departs from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2021, and will visit the Amazon River, Panama Canal, South Pacific, Asia, Middle East and the Mediterranean before crossing the Atlantic Ocean. The ship will arrive back at Port Everglades on May 13, 2021.

Prices for the once-in-a-lifetime adventure start at $22,499 for inside cabins, $23,999 for Oceanview Suites, $43,499 for Vista Suites and $79,999 for the Neptune Suite. Guests who book the voyage by June 1, 2020, will also receive exclusive perks valued at up to $6,860 per person.

The bonus rewards include pre-paid gratuities, luggage delivery service, onboard spending credit of $500 per person for select ocean-view staterooms, up to $2,000 for suite bookings and a welcome aboard bottle of sparkling wine.

Passengers who pay in full by June 1, 2020, will also receive a three percent savings off the discounted cruise-only fare. Select suite guests also receive a complimentary shore excursion, the signature internet package, and an initial in-suite liquor set-up.

For more information on Holland America Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection is planning to build three sleek vessels

Ritz-Carlton Yacht to Be Renamed

Experience Paradise Sailing With Paul Gauguin Cruises

Flash Sale: Save up to 50% on Quark Expeditions for Antarctic

Sky Princess Officially Joins Princess Cruises Fleet

Quark Expeditions Surprise Weeklong Flash Sale Kicks Off with Exclusive Antarctica Deals

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS