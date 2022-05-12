Carnival Breaks Ground on Grand Bahama Island Cruise Port
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Claudette Covey May 12, 2022
A groundbreaking ceremony took place on May 12 for a new cruise port on Grand Bahama Island, which is being developed in partnership with Carnival Cruise Line, the Grand Bahama Port Authority and the Government of the Bahamas.
“With the start of this Carnival project, Grand Bahama is now on the better side of reaching its true economic potential,” said Prime Minister of The Bahamas Philip Davis.
“This investment will provide much needed jobs but will also signal new hope for the island’s recovery.”
The Carnival Grand Bahama cruise port destination is slated to debut in late 2024 on the south side of the island and is being designed to offer visitors a considerable number of features and amenities.
“As we celebrate our 50-year partnership with The Bahamas, today’s groundbreaking on our incredible new Grand Bahama destination represents an opportunity to collaborate with the government and people of Grand Bahama – to contribute to the local economy through job and business opportunities, meaningfully engage with local communities, and further expand our experience offerings for our guests who will have a breathtaking new port of call to enjoy,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.
“Our sincere thanks to the government of The Bahamas and The Grand Bahama Port Authority for their continued support as we begin construction.
“Our guests already love The Bahamas, and we are certain this new project will give them even more reason to want to visit.”
For the latest insight on travel around the world, check out this interactive guide:
For the latest travel news, updates, and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Claudette Covey
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS