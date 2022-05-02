Carnival Cruise Line Becomes First in US To Restart Entire Fleet
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke May 02, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line has become the first U.S. cruise line to restart its entire fleet of ships since the COVID-19 pandemic following the departure of Carnival Splendor from the Port of Seattle on Monday.
Carnival Splendor is the 23 and final Carnival cruise ship to welcome guests back on board after the cruise line's resumption of sailings from the U.S. last summer. What's more, Carnival Splendor's summer itineraries to Alaska are part of the largest-ever cruise program Carnival has sailed to Alaska. Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle are also sailing to Alaska from Seattle and San Francisco, respectively.
"With Carnival Splendor beginning operations today from Seattle, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to have our entire fleet of 23 ships back in service, providing more opportunities for our guests to enjoy our signature fun while traveling to beautiful vacation destinations," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a statement.
"We are especially excited to expand our Alaska program this season with three ships bringing more than 100,000 guests – including more than 6,000 this week – from Seattle and San Francisco to awe-inspiring Alaska ports."
Carnival's remarkable return took just 10 months and began with Carnival Vista restarting service from Galveston, Texas on July 3, 2021. Currently, Carnival is operating from a dozen different U.S. homeports including Galveston, Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore, New Orleans, Tampa, Charleston, Jacksonville, and Mobile.
When the entire crew rolls up Our full fleet of ships are all back! #choosefun #carnivalcruise” pic.twitter.com/kPhBljnjtD— Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) May 2, 2022
Sponsored Content
-
ALGV Travel Advisor Appreciation MonthPromoted by ALG Vacations
-
A true adults only Caribbean atmospherePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Learn More About the Adults-Only, All-Inclusive Hyatt Zilara Resorts
-
Experiencing Extraordinary Antarctica With Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Seattle
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS