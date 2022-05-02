Carnival Cruise Line Becomes First in US To Restart Entire Fleet

Last updated: 06:31 PM ET, Mon May 02 2022

Carnival Spirit cruise ship
Carnival Spirit (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line has become the first U.S. cruise line to restart its entire fleet of ships since the COVID-19 pandemic following the departure of Carnival Splendor from the Port of Seattle on Monday.

Carnival Splendor is the 23 and final Carnival cruise ship to welcome guests back on board after the cruise line's resumption of sailings from the U.S. last summer. What's more, Carnival Splendor's summer itineraries to Alaska are part of the largest-ever cruise program Carnival has sailed to Alaska. Carnival Spirit and Carnival Miracle are also sailing to Alaska from Seattle and San Francisco, respectively.

"With Carnival Splendor beginning operations today from Seattle, Carnival Cruise Line is thrilled to have our entire fleet of 23 ships back in service, providing more opportunities for our guests to enjoy our signature fun while traveling to beautiful vacation destinations," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said in a statement.

"We are especially excited to expand our Alaska program this season with three ships bringing more than 100,000 guests – including more than 6,000 this week – from Seattle and San Francisco to awe-inspiring Alaska ports."

Carnival's remarkable return took just 10 months and began with Carnival Vista restarting service from Galveston, Texas on July 3, 2021. Currently, Carnival is operating from a dozen different U.S. homeports including Galveston, Seattle, San Francisco, Miami, Port Canaveral, Long Beach, Baltimore, New Orleans, Tampa, Charleston, Jacksonville, and Mobile.

