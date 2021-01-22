Carnival Cancels US Departures Through April 30
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled U.S. departures through April 30, 2021, and delayed the first Mardi Gras cruise from Port Canaveral from April 24 to May 29, 2021.
The line also canceled the European season for Carnival Legend, which was scheduled for May through Oct. 31, 2021.
In addition, Australian operations were canceled through May 19, 2021.
Carnival said it was notifying booked guests and travel agents about the options for a full refund or a future cruise credit and onboard credit.
“Our guests and travel agent partners continue to express their loyalty to Carnival and their desire to get back on our ships as soon as they can, and we are heartened by the booking demand and activity we continue to see,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
“We are certainly committed to welcoming them back as quickly as possible, but unfortunately, we have determined it’s going to take a while longer, and the situation in Europe will also impact Mardi Gras’ departure to the U.S., and Carnival Legend’s itineraries in Europe.”
For cruises of six days or more, Carnival is offering a 100 percent future cruise credit and a $600 onboard credit per stateroom on the next cruise booked by Sept. 30, 2021, for sailings departing by April 30, 2023.
For cruises of five or fewer days, Carnival offers a 100 percent future cruise credit and $300 onboard credit per stateroom for cruises booked by Sept. 30, 2021, on departures by April 30, 2023.
