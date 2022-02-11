Carnival Celebration Ship Marks Key Construction Milestone
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz February 11, 2022
Carnival’s newest ship, the Carnival Celebration, has marked a major milestone in its construction today, February 11, floating out of the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland to move into a new dock, where the ship will continue the final stages of its completion.
The ship is the second of three Excel-class ships, sister to the Mardi Gras and Carnival Jubilee, which is expected to set sail in 2023. The ship runs on liquefied natural gas (LNG), which reduces carbon emissions.
“This is the exciting part, after the float out, that’s when everything that everyone will love about the ship goes from blueprint to reality,” said Ben Clement, senior vice president of New Builds, Refurbishment and Product Innovation for Carnival Cruise Line, who was in Finland to oversee the milestone. “When there’s a new ship coming, it’s always tough to pick your favorite part, but Carnival Celebration is going to make that choice tougher than ever when she makes her way to Miami.”
The Carnival Celebration is expected to set sail this fall on a transatlantic voyage from Southampton to PortMiami in November, where it will begin its first Caribbean season November 21.
For more information about the ship or its future itineraries, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS