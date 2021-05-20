Carnival Corp. Announces Cruise Return to Alaska Starting in July
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton May 20, 2021
Shortly after the U.S. House passed legislation to ease the return of cruising in Alaska this year, Carnival Corp. announced that three of its brands will resume sailing to Alaska from Seattle in July.
The company said one ship from Princess Cruises, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line would operate a partial Alaska season this year.
The cruises will be open to guests who have received their final dose of an approved COVID-19 vaccine at least 14 days before the cruise; proof of vaccination is required.
“We are excited to once again serve our guests from the U.S., and we express our deep gratitude to all national, state and local officials who have worked collaboratively with us, the CDC and our entire industry to make this possible,” said Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald. “It is great news for cruising, for travelers ready to again explore the world, and for all the communities in Alaska that depend on cruising and have suffered great hardships over the past year.”
Carnival Corp. said the itineraries are expected to be approved. The three cruise lines are each continuing the return-to-cruising preparation already underway.
“Our highest responsibility and top priority are always compliance, environmental protection, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we touch and serve, and our shipboard and shoreside personnel,” Donald said. “As we continue to work with the CDC on requirements for sailing in the U.S., we remain committed to returning to service in a way that serves the best interest of public health and provides our guests with a great cruise vacation at an exceptional value.”
Princess will resume operations in Alaska starting July 25 through Sept. 26, with seven-day cruises by Majestic Princess, a MedallionClass ship. Its cruises will visit Glacier Bay National Park, Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan.
Holland America Line will resume operations to Alaska with seven-day itineraries aboard Nieuw Amsterdam, calling at Juneau, Icy Strait Point, Sitka and Ketchikan, with scenic cruising in Glacier Bay and Stephens Passage. The first cruise for the brand is scheduled to depart July 24, with 11 Saturday departures that will operate through Oct. 2.
Carnival Cruise Line has already opened Alaska sailings departing from Seattle beginning July 27, with weekly departures through Sept. 14 aboard Carnival Miracle. Seven seven-day cruises will feature calls in Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan, as well as scenic cruising in Tracy Arm Fjord. The Sept. 14 departure is an eight-day cruise with an additional stop in Icy Strait Point.
Carnival Cruise Line is also working to finalize plans to operate Carnival Horizon from Miami, and Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze from Galveston, in July. Itineraries along with specific details about protocols are expected to be finalized and announced next week.
Additional details on the Alaska sailings will be announced in the coming weeks by each respective brand and available on their websites.
Carnival Corp. and its brands continue to work with the CDC and other authorities on protocols and requirements for sailings out of U.S. ports, which continue to evolve with changing circumstances. Each of the brands will provide guests with advanced, detailed information about protocols in place at the time of departure, as full details continue to be updated in collaboration with medical and science experts and government authorities.
Sponsored Content
-
-
Book 7 nights for the price of 6Promoted by The Excellence Collection
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Atlas Ocean Voyages Celebrates Travel Advisor Appreciation Month
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Alaska
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS