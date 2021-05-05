CDC Issues Guidance for Cruise Lines To Operate Test Voyages
May 05, 2021
The cruise industry moved a step closer to resuming U.S. operations as the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention on May 5 outlined requirements for test cruises with volunteer passengers to ensure ships can sail without spreading COVID-19 infections.
“With the issuance of these documents, cruise ship operators now have all the necessary requirements and recommendations they need to start simulated voyages before resuming restricted passenger voyages,” the CDC said in a press release. “In addition, this release includes the COVID-19 Conditional Sailing Certificate application, which is the final step before restricted passenger voyages.”
The CDC reiterated its commitment to working with the cruise industry to allow cruising in the U.S. this summer.
“CDC is committed to working with the cruise industry and seaport partners to resume cruising following the phased approach outlined in the CSO,” the press statement said. “This goal aligns with the prospective resumption of passenger operations in the United States by mid-summer, expressed by many major cruise ship operators and travelers.”
However, the CDC also reiterated its April 29 statement that cruise ships can bypass simulated voyages and move directly to sailing with passengers if 98 percent of its crew and 95 percent of its passengers are fully vaccinated.
“In lieu of conducting a simulated voyage, cruise ship operator responsible officials, at their discretion, may sign and submit to CDC an attestation … that 98 percent of crew are fully vaccinated and submit to CDC a clear and specific vaccination plan and timeline to limit cruise ship sailings to 95 percent of passengers who have been verified by the cruise ship operator as fully vaccinated prior to sailing,” the guidance says.
If cruise lines do operate test cruises, they don’t expect to have a hard time finding volunteers. For one, Royal Caribbean said tens of thousands of people had already volunteered.
Loyal cruisers are desperate to get back on the high seas after ships have been sidelined since March 2020.
Among the CDC requirements for simulated voyages:
– Cruise ships must provide written notification to be signed by volunteer passengers that they “are participating in health and safety protocols that are unproven and untested in the United States for purposes of simulating a cruise ship voyage and that sailing during a pandemic is an inherently risky activity.”
– Cruise operators must have written agreements with all U.S. ports and local health authorities where it will visit addressing how medical care would be handled. This includes evacuation and medical transport to hospitals and housing at shoreside facilities for isolation and quarantine if needed.
– The cruise line must ensure all volunteer passengers – who must be age 18 and up – have either proof of being fully vaccinated or written documentation from a healthcare provider or self-certified statement that the volunteer has no medical conditions that would place them at high risk for severe COVID-19.
– The cruise line must meet standards for hand hygiene, use of face masks, and social distancing for passengers and crew, as well as ship sanitation. Ships must modify meal service and entertainment venues to allow social distancing during the simulated voyage.
– Simulated voyages must be between two and seven days long with a least one overnight stay, although it recommends a minimum voyage of three days with two overnight stays.
– Self-guided or independent exploration by passengers during port calls is prohibited. Shore excursions must only include passengers and crew from the same ship. And cruise lines must ensure all shore excursion companies follow social distancing, mask wearing, and other COVID-19 public health measures during the tour.
– Testing of all passengers on the day of embarkation and disembarkation with same-day results.
Since April 12, 2021, CDC and senior leadership from other federal agencies have had twice-weekly meetings with representatives from cruise lines. The objectives have been to exchange information regarding the impact of vaccines and other scientific developments since the Conditional Sail Order was issued on Oct. 31. Participants were also given opportunities to ask operational questions about the technical instructions.
The CDC recommends that all port personnel, passengers and crew get a COVID-19 vaccine when available to them.
“CDC acknowledges that it is not possible for cruising to be a zero-risk activity for spread of COVID-19,” the press statement said. “While cruising will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission, CDC is committed to ensuring that cruise ship passenger operations are conducted in a way that protects crew members, passengers, and port personnel, particularly with emerging COVID-19 variants of concern.”
