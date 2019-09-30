Carnival Corporation Donates Over 10 Million Pounds of Supplies to The Bahamas
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood September 30, 2019
After Hurricane Dorian ravaged The Bahamas, Carnival Corporation announced it has collected an estimated 10 million pounds of food and supplies for the island chain.
As part of the cruise company’s partnership with Tropical Shipping, Carnival helped fill over 250 shipping containers and deliver them directly to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) since the program began September 4.
World’s First Hybrid Cruise Ship, Roald Amundsen Makes...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney Cruise Line Announces Return to New Orleans, Adds...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Ship Saves Three Men Stranded in the South PacificCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Cruise Ship Saves Migrants From Mediterranean SeaCruise Line & Cruise Ship
In addition to the donations, the company signed agreements to develop a new cruise port primarily for Carnival Cruise Line on Grand Bahama. The plans also include the construction of a new addition on the Bahamian island of Little San Salvador, home to Holland America Line's Half Moon Cay port.
In total, the Grand Bahama and Little San Salvador development projects will represent an investment of over $180 million.
“We are so appreciative of all the individuals and organizations that moved with such a sense of urgency and heartfelt concern to collect and drop off a remarkable volume of donations in a very short amount of time, all of which were delivered when needed most in the immediate aftermath of the storm,” Carnival Corporation chief communications officer Roger Frizzell said in a statement.
“It is truly inspiring to see so many people and organizations come together to help others in a time of need,” Frizzell continued. “We extend our deepest appreciation to everyone involved with the program. The donations have made and are making a big difference for our neighbors in The Bahamas.”
The Carnival Corporation’s brands are also conducting donation drives through Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen. To date, Carnival Cruise Line guests and employees have donated more than $500,000 to the two organizations.
Carnival Foundation has also lent support to Chef Jose Andres's World Central Kitchen, which is serving more than 25,000 meals per day to people throughout The Bahamas. As of September 24, the charity has provided over 500,000 meals to people on the island chain.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Bahamas
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS