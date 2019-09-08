Carnival Cruise Line Resuming its Regular Calls in the Bahamas
Carnival Cruise Line has just announced that, during the remainder of September, it will be making 41 calls to Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays, as those destinations eagerly await cruise-goers, even in the recent wake of Hurricane Dorian.
While the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco have suffered hurricane damage, Bahamian officials are keen to emphasize that other areas of The Bahamas are open for business and ready to welcome guests.
In fact, it is vital to maintaining the destination’s economy.
Simultaneously, Carnival is continuing to work with its partners to deliver disaster relief aid to the residents of the areas affected by Hurricane Dorian. Together with the Micky and Madeleine Arison Family Foundation, Carnival Corporation has pledged $2 million in funding towards relief efforts and in-kind support.
Cargo ships loaded with supplies began arriving as early as last week, and passenger liners Carnival Pride and Carnival Liberty are also scheduled to deliver supplies to Freeport on September 12 and 13.
"Thank you to all who have joined us to support our friends in the Bahamas with donations," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement. "Our work to assist and support continues. And as our ships and our guests return to Bahamian ports of call, our visits will make sure that our guests experience the beauty of The Bahamas, and that the economy moves forward and jobs will be supported."
