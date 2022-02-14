Carnival Cruise Line Announces Deployment Plans Through October
Carnival Cruise Line announced the next phase of its 2022 fleet deployment update, which plans to operate its entire fleet in May.
With the opening of the Alaska season in May, Carnival will have returned its entire fleet to service, less than 10 months after resuming operations.
Beginning in early March, four Carnival ships will move, resulting in new homeports for some ships and new seasonal service for others.
Carnival Elation will move from Port Canaveral to Jacksonville, effective April 23 through Oct. 13, 2022.
Carnival Freedom will move from Miami to Port Canaveral to operate the itineraries formerly assigned to Carnival Elation, effective April 21 through Oct. 15, 2022. Carnival Spirit will take over several sailings previously assigned to Carnival Freedom, including the April 17 cruise from Miami through the Panama Canal to Seattle.
Once in Seattle, Carnival Spirit will operate cruises to Alaska from May through September 2022. Carnival Splendor will reposition to Seattle and operate Alaska sailings currently assigned to Carnival Freedom.
Upon completion of the summer season in Alaska, Carnival Splendor will return to Australia. Carnival Spirit will sail the “Carnival Journeys” cruise back through the Panama Canal to Miami that was previously assigned to Carnival Freedom.
Carnival is notifying booked guests and travel advisors about these changes, which will result in the transfer of reservations to the new ship assignments. Guests impacted by these changes will not have access to their booking for up to two weeks as Carnival completes the process to move their bookings to the new ships and provide equivalent accommodations.
