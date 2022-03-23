Carnival Cruise Line Announces Miami-Themed Zone for New Ship
Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood March 23, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line announced a new Miami-themed zone aboard Carnival Celebration, which is scheduled to arrive in PortMiami this November.
The themed area will be dubbed 820 Biscayne and was designed to celebrate the culture, architectural styles and flavors of the cruise line’s original home. Located on Deck 8 of Carnival Celebration, the area will bring Miamian food and beverage offerings to the fleet.
Designed in the same location as La Piazza on sister ship Mardi Gras, 820 Biscayne will feature a similar layout and venues, but with influences and design elements that reflect the “urban-meets-laid back vibes of Miami.”
“Miami has been our home for 50 years, and in bringing a brand-new ship to its port, we wanted to show some extra love to the city that helped us become who we are today,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said. “Carnival Celebration will celebrate all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going, and we can’t think about where we started without thinking about Miami and all of the fun that it represents.”
The Miami-themed zone will feature the retro-inspired Bar 820, which offers grab-and-go Cuban and specialty coffees and Miami-inspired tropical frozen drinks and martinis. The area will also include the Deco Deli, which combines classic deli sandwiches with an expanded menu.
Miami Slice will give passengers a 24-hour pizza shop with a contemporary decor reminiscent of the late-night eateries on Miami’s Ocean Drive. 820 Biscayne will also showcase beautiful artwork and fun photo opportunities throughout the zone.
“Miami is a one-of-a-kind city with many different sides to it, so we tried to capture all of that in 820 Biscayne – from the tropical feel and original Art Deco designs that can still be found on Miami Beach today to the modern city look of Brickell – and of course, with a huge emphasis on the delicious flavors throughout,” Carnival senior vice president Ben Clement said.
The 820 Biscayne area of the ship will also see the return of popular eateries, including Rudi’s Seagrill and Cucina del Capitano. Additional details and zones on Carnival Celebration will be revealed in the months leading up to the ship’s inaugural sailing from Miami on November 21.
