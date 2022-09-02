Carnival Cruise Line Implements Curfew for Minors
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz September 02, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line has enacted a new change to its Minor Guest Policy effective immediately, implementing a fleetwide curfew for children aged 17 and under, a step which it has taken to curb disturbances caused by minors.
“Guests 17 years of age and under who are not accompanied by an adult in their traveling party, 21 years of age or older, must be clear of all public areas by 1:00 a.m. each evening unless involved in a Club 02 or Circle C teen activity,” the new policy reads.
According to CruiseHive, the curfew was enacted due to events during the summer, when several physical altercations involving minors have been reported on Carnival’s ships.
Reported incidents of breaking curfew are subject to investigation and may end in a warning or, depending on the severity, disembarkation upon arrival to the next port and even banishment from the line. Minors, of course, will not be the only ones subject to these rules, but also their parents or guardians.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.
Sponsored Content
-
Luxury All Inclusive Labor Day SalePromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS