Last updated: 09:22 AM ET, Fri September 02 2022

Carnival Cruise Line Implements Curfew for Minors

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz September 02, 2022

Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship at port
Carnival Mardi Gras cruise ship at port in Nassau, Bahamas (photo by Eric Bowman)

Carnival Cruise Line has enacted a new change to its Minor Guest Policy effective immediately, implementing a fleetwide curfew for children aged 17 and under, a step which it has taken to curb disturbances caused by minors.

“Guests 17 years of age and under who are not accompanied by an adult in their traveling party, 21 years of age or older, must be clear of all public areas by 1:00 a.m. each evening unless involved in a Club 02 or Circle C teen activity,” the new policy reads.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Azamara, Onward, Azamara Onward

Azamara To Eliminate COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement

Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line Eases COVID-19 Testing Requirements

The Silver Muse in Sydney, Australia

Silversea Cruises Adjusts Testing, Vaccination Policy

The ROBOTRON ride on MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises To Debut ROBOTRON Ride Aboard MSC Seascape

According to CruiseHive, the curfew was enacted due to events during the summer, when several physical altercations involving minors have been reported on Carnival’s ships.

Reported incidents of breaking curfew are subject to investigation and may end in a warning or, depending on the severity, disembarkation upon arrival to the next port and even banishment from the line. Minors, of course, will not be the only ones subject to these rules, but also their parents or guardians.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Lacey Pfalz

Lacey Pfalz, TravelPulse
Norwegian Cruise Line's Harry Sommer with the Coca-Cola polar bear

Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Beverage Partnership With Coca...

Norwegian Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line Eases COVID-19 Testing Requirements

Silversea Cruises Adjusts Testing, Vaccination Policy

MSC Cruises To Debut ROBOTRON Ride Aboard MSC Seascape

Royal Caribbean Group Adding SpaceX's Starlink Internet to Cruise Ships

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS