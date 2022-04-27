Carnival Cruise Line Introduces New Venue Aboard Carnival Celebration
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed plans for a new venue highlighting the cruise line's storied history with mementos from earlier vessels aboard its Carnival Celebration cruise ship debuting this November.
Announced at the Seatrade Cruise Global Conference in Miami on Wednesday, the brand new bar and lounge, The Golden Jubilee will be a highlight of the ship's sixth, final and yet to be announced zone and will showcase Carnival's evolution of ships over the last five decades in celebration of the line's 50th anniversary.
The Golden Jubilee will be located on Deck 6 and feature a stage for live music and a dance floor as well as artwork, memorabilia and original pieces from Carnival's earlier ships that will be incorporated throughout. Among the many highlights will be an inviting bar beneath two-deck-high ceilings adorned with a multi-piece brass chandelier and surrounded by reproduced blueprints depicting the evolution of Carnival's Fun Ships. These will include some hand-drawn designs by world-renowned architect Joe Farcus.
The space will also feature chairs recreated from TSS Carnivale's—one of Carnival's original ships—Riverboat Lounge and cocktail tables from Carnival Fascination’s Hollywood Boulevard adorned with signed sketches of classic movies by iconic caricaturist Al Hirschfeld and an original 17-by-7-foot full-height etched glass, nickel and mahogany partition wall with two dozen windowpanes from TSS Mardi Gras’ casino that separates the bar from the promenade. Meanwhile, original decorative etchings of musical instruments and polished brass and glass nightclub doors from TSS Carnivale will frame one of the lounge's entrances.
Guests will also notice an original bronze statue of Carnival founder Ted Arison and Finnish shipbuilder Martin Saarikangas, the aforementioned reproductions of hand-drawn sketches by Farcus blended into mirrors, floor tiles that feature a stylized maple leaf pattern paying homage to the maple leaf design motif from the Grand Ballroom on TSS Mardi Gras that carried over from the ship’s former life as Empress of Canada for Canadian Pacific Line and mirror inserts integrated into the bar front and bottle display inspired by the etched glass inserts of TSS Carnivale's main lobby doors. The space's round windows will also be reminiscent of the portholes on Carnival's original ship.
The Golden Jubilee's specialized bar menu will also honor the past with an early version of Carnival's logo and feature the reimagined takes on the most popular cocktails over the past 50 years, including favorites like the Harvey Wallbanger and Tom Collins.
"The Golden Jubilee is the ultimate nod to our 50th Birthday – a nostalgic but timeless lounge where our guests can re-live and connect with Carnival’s yesteryears while enjoying a glamorous and elegant space that embraces our current Carnival style," Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, said in a statement.
The adjacent promenade will also send guests on a journey through Carnival’s history with a first-of-its-kind porthole gallery installation, an original vintage engine telegraph from 1955 installed on TSS Carnivale, coins for every ship in the fleet, both past and present, embedded into the floor design a model of TSS Carnivale recovered from MS Inspiration and a 1:100 scale, 12-foot-long ship model of Carnival Celebration itself.
Carnival previously announced five different zones aboard Carnival Celebration, including 820 Biscayne, Celebration Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing and Lido. Additional details, including the final zone where The Golden Jubilee will be located, will be revealed in the near future ahead of the ship's inaugural sailing from Miami on November 21. Upon its debut, Carnival Celebration will sail five-, six-, seven- and eight-day cruises to the Eastern and Western Caribbean.
