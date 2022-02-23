Carnival Cruise Line Reveals First Look at Carnival Celebration
Carnival Cruise Line revealed a first look at the upcoming Carnival Celebration on Wednesday as part of its 50th birthday festivities, uncovering new details regarding four of the ship's six zones.
Sister ship to the recently-launched Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration is scheduled to debut in Miami later this year, sailing from the redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami for the first time on November 21.
Onboard, the excitement begins in the atrium or a space known as Celebration Central. This zone spans Decks 6, 7 and 8 and is "designed as the heart of the ship's celebratory spirit with a whole new look and the feeling of a festive party woven throughout," according to the cruise line.
Guests can look forward to a ceiling resembling a burst from a confetti canon comprised of approximately 1,400 color-changing lighting fixtures that will transform from day to night. Additionally, this zone will feature 3,000-square-foot floor-to-ceiling windows on the side of the ship that will transform into 16 individually controlled, six- by 14-foot LED screens allowing for ever-changing entertainment options such as live music, special effects, aerial acrobatic performances and high-energy shows.
Celebration Central will also offer food and beverage options, including JavaBlue Café, Bonsai Sushi and Bonsai Teppanyaki, as well as entertainment in the form of Piano Bar 88 and The Punchliner Comedy Club.
What's more, Carnival Celebration will feature pieces from former Carnival ships that will be repurposed to blend with the ship's modern decor. For example, the Aquaria Bar will feature ocean-themed glass murals from Carnival Victory by Italian artist Luciano Vistosi incorporated into an eye-popping two-deck-high decorative wall located behind the bar, resulting in an aquarium-like effect. Plus, the Tropicale Bar is named after Carnival's first ship to feature the cruise line's iconic funnel.
Other exciting zones will include the Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing and Lido. Carnival Celebration’s Ultimate Playground (Decks 18-20 Aft) will feature the popular BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster, which debuted on Mardi Gras. Riders will board all-electric, motorcycle-inspired vehicles and race at speeds of up to 40 mph along an 800-foot-long track 187 feet above the sea.
This zone will also boast a WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare equipped with a mini-golf course, full-court basketball and a ropes course.
The third zone, Carnival Celebration’s Summer Landing (Deck 8 Aft) will feature Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse from beloved celebrity chef Guy Fieri as well as The Watering Hole poolside bar and the Heroes Tribute Lounge honoring military personnel. Guests can also enjoy pools and whirlpools. Meanwhile, the poolside zone, Lido (Decks 16-17 Aft), will house a two-level RedFrog Tiki Bar, Shaquille O'Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant, a Guy’s Burger Joint, Seafood Shack and BlueIguana Cantina.
"From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival, and also showcasing Carnival Celebration as a modern, innovative and forward-looking vessel," Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation, said in a statement. "While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going."
Carnival will reveal additional details and zones on Carnival Celebration in the coming months.
