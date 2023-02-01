Carnival Cruise Line Issues Advisories About Guest Behavior
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Mia Taylor February 01, 2023
Cruises are definitely a place to have fun. But you still need to behave yourself.
That’s the edict from Carnival Cruise Line, which has begun issuing pre-cruise advisories outlining the do’s and don’ts of appropriate cruise behavior.
The advisories, being dispatched via email to upcoming passengers, focus on safety and guest behavior guidelines, underscoring such things as the cruise line’s smoking policies, as well as its rules surrounding disruptive behavior and bringing alcohol onboard.
To be clear, the policies are not new. They’ve been available on the cruise line’s website for years. What is new is the added distribution of the rules via email.
The email advisories also offer some additional context and explanation regarding some of the guidelines. This includes rules regarding marijuana. The emails point out that: “cruise lines are required to follow U.S. federal law, which strictly prohibits possession and use of marijuana and other illegal substances.”
[RELATED NEWS]
The emails also provide helpful guidance about the cruise line’s beverage policies for those who haven’t visited the Carnival website in advance in order to find out what is—and is not—allowed onboard. The advisories also cover such topics as the use of radios and speakers onboard (in case you’re not aware, these items are prohibited in public spaces unless used with earphones).
And for those who are not up to speed—the advisories also underscore the all-important rule that saving seats, such as sun loungers by the pool or seats in any other venues, is strictly not permitted at any time. Seating is first come, first serve. Translation—no throwing your book, shoes, and towels on chairs by the pool at 6 a.m. to secure your seat for the day.
Unruly and disruptive behavior meanwhile, will have financial consequences. You may face a fine of up to $500. And if your behavior warrants disembarking from the cruise, there may be additional costs incurred. And you may be banned from all future Carnival cruises.
Finally, the emails emphasize that the ship’s officers are the final arbiters of what constitutes an infraction of Carnival’s rules.
“The captain and our officers have the authority to enforce our policies and make decisions in order to provide for a fun and safe environment for all,” states the email.
Sponsored Content
-
Caribbean Paradise at Finest ResortsPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Plan with a Pro in ’23 and Save up to 70%Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Mia Taylor
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS