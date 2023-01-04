Carnival Increases Prices for Wi-Fi Packages and Crew Gratuities
Theresa Norton January 04, 2023
Carnival Cruise Line notified guests and travel advisors that it will increase fees for Wi-Fi and crew gratuities this year.
The company said it will honor existing prices on prepaid gratuities and internet purchases. There’s still time to prepay before the price hikes go into effect.
Internet prices will increase effective with embarkations Jan. 16, 2023. The Social package – which includes access to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, Linkedin, Facebook Messenger, Whatsapp, SnapChat and many airline sites – will increase in price to $12.75 per day, up from $10.20, per day.
The Value package will cost $17 per day, up from $14.45 per day. This package includes access to e-mail, news, sports, weather, banking and finance websites, but does not support Skype calling or music/video streaming such as Spotify or Netflix.
The Premium package will rise to $18.70 per day from $17 per day. This plan is said to have the fastest possible connection, at speeds up to 3 times faster than the Value Plan. It supports Skype, Zoom and Teams video calling where coverage allows.
Higher gratuity fees will go into effect with embarkations on April 1, 2023. The new costs will be $16 per guest, per day, in standard staterooms, and $18 per guest, per day in suites, increasing from $14.50 and $16.50, respectively.
“As a reminder, unless they are prepaid, recommended gratuities are automatically added to your onboard Sail & Sign account as a convenience. However, while on board, you are free to adjust gratuities at your discretion. No adjustments will be made after the cruise,” Carnival said in a letter to travel agent. “Our shipboard team members work hard to provide exceptional and friendly service, so we hope you will agree that this slight increase is well deserved.”
Also, guests can save up to 15 percent on Wi-Fi packages when booked online before sailing versus onboard pricing.
Carnival last increased the cost of service gratuities on May 1, 2022, when they rose from $13.99 to $14.50 per person, per day, for staterooms, and $15.99 to $16.50 per person, per day, in suites.
Carnival is the latest cruise line to increase fees for gratuities, joining Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line.
