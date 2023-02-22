Carnival Cruise Line Offering Guy Fieri, Sammy Hagar's Santo Tequilas Fleetwide
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke February 22, 2023
Carnival Cruise Line celebrated National Margarita Day by announcing that premium Santo Tequilas from beloved celebrity chef Guy Fieri and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Sammy Hagar are now available to guests fleetwide.
Moving forward, guests can look forward to enjoying the old-world-style Santo Blanco Tequila and the oak-aged Santo Reposado Tequila at every bar on every Carnival ship.
What's more, guests sailing Carnival ships featuring Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse can order Guy Fieri’s Caliente Margarita made with Santo Blanco Tequila, triple sec, cilantro, jalapeno, lemonade and lime.
"When Sammy Hagar and I partnered up to bring our real deal, 100 percent Blue Weber Agave Santo to the tequila-loving masses, we worked hard to make it available coast to coast," Fieri said in a statement. "But something just seemed to be missing...Santo at sea! So, we joined forces with my longtime partners at Carnival Cruise Line to bring our old world-style Blanco and Reposado tequilas to every ship in the fleet. Stop by any Carnival bar or my Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse to check it out!"
In addition to Santo Tequila, Fieri fans can dine on delicious burgers at Guy’s Burger Joint on all of Carnival’s 24 ships. Plus, select Carnival ships also feature Guy’s Pig & Anchor serving smoked-on-board barbecue favorites and sides and the aforementioned Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse serving craft beer brewed on board.
