Carnival Cruise Line to Debut Two New Beers
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke October 08, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line introduced a pair of new beers at the Great American Beer Festival in Denver this past weekend.
The cruise line's new offerings include the ParchedPig Pumpkin Ale and ParchedPig Beach Lager. The former will be brewed seasonally and available to guests fleetwide in bottles and on draft later this month while the latter will be served at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse aboard the new Carnival Panorama when it launches from Long Beach, California this December.
Described as a bold, full-bodied beer with a hint of spiciness and notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, clove, caramel and brown sugar, ParchedPig Pumpkin Ale will also be brewed onboard Carnival Vista and Carnival Horizon this fall.
Meanwhile, the ParchedPig Beach Lager is considered an easy-drinking, refreshing beer combining traditional German brewing techniques with a bit of creativity. "ParchedPig Beach Lager is a light, drinkable beer that’s a personal favorite of mine and serves as the perfect accompaniment for whatever guests want to do onboard, whether it’s relaxing by the pool or enjoying delicious barbecue," Carnival's brewmaster, Colin Presby said in a statement.
Other notable beers offered include the ParchedPig West Coast IPA, ParchedPig Toasted Amber, ThirstyFrog Caribbean Wheat, ParchedPig Smoked Porter West Coast IPA, Toasted Amber and Farmhouse Ale.
Carnival is the first cruise line to feature its own exhibit at the annual Great American Beer Festival, which is the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S.
