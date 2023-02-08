Carnival Cruise Line Unveils 31-Day Trans-Pacific Cruise for 2024
Claudette Covey February 08, 2023
As part of its Carnival Journeys program, Carnival Cruise Line introduced a 31-day trans-Pacific cruise aboard Carnival Luminosa that will explore three continents, including Australia, Asia and North America, in 2024.
Reservation are now open for the voyage.
Departing from Brisbane, Australia, on April 1, the ship will call at Guam; Okinawa, Hiroshima Yokohama (Tokyo), Aomori and Kushiro, Japan; Seward, Juneau and Ketchikan, Alaska, where it will sail through the Hubbard Glacier, and disembark in Washington.
The itinerary will mark the first time Carnival has called at Okinawa.
“This itinerary reads like a travel lover’s wish list. This transpacific voyage on Carnival Luminosa is a truly unique offering,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “As we continue to grow our fleet and our offerings, our team is taking every opportunity to create exceptional new experiences for our guests. This sailing is a perfect testament to that.”
Carnival Journeys are longer itineraries that offer one-of-a-kind travel experiences that dig deep into the destinations visited. The line features 150 longer itineraries, 70 of which are Carnival Journeys.
