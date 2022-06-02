Carnival Deploys Menu Mate Food Ingredient Program Fleetwide
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz June 02, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line is helping cruise guests access allergy information at all dining venues with its Menu Mate food ingredient program, now extended fleetwide.
Menu Mate is powered by CertiStar software and can be accessed via touch-screen tablets at food venues across the cruise line’s ships. It’s the first fleetwide program of its kind on major cruise lines.
The program works like this: staff in dining areas will ask guests about food allergies, enter any restrictions or allergies into Menu Mate.
The software then displays only the food items that are allergy-free for that specific person.
Guests can also use Menu Mate themselves if they prefer. Menu Mate tablets are also located near buffet stations, too.
This speeds up the time usually necessary to figure out which menu items are safe for someone who is gluten or lactose intolerant, or has any other dietary restrictions or allergies.
“Making sure everyone is included in the fun and has the best experience possible is extremely important to us,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are always looking for new ways to help our crew enhance our guests’ experiences, and that’s exactly what this new program is doing on our ships for those with food allergies.”
"I'm a lifelong cruiser, with my first time on a Carnival cruise as a teenager, so I know firsthand how important it is to make the most of every moment with family and friends. As someone with food allergies, I don't want to waste time deliberating over what I can eat, so I'm especially excited to help share this effort with my fellow cruise lovers," said Shandee Chernow, CEO and founder of CertiStar.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
For more information about Carnival Cruise Line, please click here.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
A Modern Luxury Resort in Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
ALG Helps Travel Advisors Leverage the Power of Their Experience
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Lacey Pfalz
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS