Last updated: 02:45 PM ET, Sun June 12 2022

Carnival Freedom Returns to Sea After Fire

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli June 12, 2022

Carnival cruise ship on fire, fire, cruise ship fire, Carnival Freedom
Smoke billows from Carnival Freedom's red and blue funnel Thursday, May 26 when it was docked in Turks & Caicos. (photo via That Panda Guy / Twitter)

The Carnival Freedom is back where it belongs – sailing through the Atlantic Ocean with thousands of happy guests aboard.

A little more than two weeks after a fire interrupted a cruise and forced passengers to move to a sister ship, the Freedom returned to the water on Saturday, June 11.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Royal Caribbean, Freedom of the Seas, dock, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas, private island

gallery icon The Latest Summer Cruise Trends

Deck of a cruise ship

Cruise Lines Applaud End of COVID Test Requirement

Numerous Meyer Weft and Disney Cruise Line executives at a Disney Wish ceremony.

Disney Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Disney Wish Ship

MSC Bellissima

MSC Cruises Adds Bellissima Ship To 2022 Summer Mediterranean...

The boat departed its home port of Port Canaveral, Florida, on a five-day cruise to the Bahamas, according to several media reports.

The only thing that changed about the ship was that part of its iconic red, white blue ‘funnel’ – a recognizable feature of Carnival ships that looks like a whale’s tail – was missing, The Maritime Executive reported. That was where the bulk of the fire took place.

Carnival said the funnel will be fully repaired at a future date.

There were no injuries to passengers or crew from the May 26 fire, which happened while the ship was in port in Turks & Caicos.

The fire was quickly extinguished but looked far worse with its billowing black smoke.

Carnival released a statement immediately after the fire, saying “Carnival Freedom’s emergency response team quickly activated and extinguished a fire inside the ship’s funnel while the ship was in Grand Turk. All guests and crew are safe, and the ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. We continue to assess the situation.”

After passengers disembarked to another Carnival ship, the Freedom – still able to sail – went directly to a shipyard in the Grand Bahamas for repair.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sponsored Content

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Royal Caribbean, Freedom of the Seas, dock, Perfect Day at CocoCay, Bahamas, private island

The Latest Summer Cruise Trends

Cruise Lines Applaud End of COVID Test Requirement

Disney Cruise Line Takes Delivery of New Disney Wish Ship

MSC Cruises Adds Bellissima Ship To 2022 Summer Mediterranean Program

Silversea Cruises Completes Its Full Return to Service

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS