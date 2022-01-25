Last updated: 10:42 AM ET, Tue January 25 2022

Carnival Jubilee Ship Itineraries Open for Sale

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz January 25, 2022

Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Jubilee, new cruise ship
The new Carnival Jubilee, the sister ship to the Mardi Gras. (photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Carnival Jubilee, is now accepting bookings for its 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The ship will be sailing out of the Port of Galveston in Texas. Sister ship to the Mardi Gras and the third Excel-class ship in the fleet, it’ll offer guests the best of Carnival’s fun atmosphere and attractions throughout every itinerary while also reducing emissions using liquefied natural gas (LNG) technology.

New Itineraries
It will begin its inaugural 2023 season by sailing from Southampton on an 18-day transatlantic voyage beginning on October 30, visiting Vigo, Las Palmas, Tenerife, Funchal and Grand Turk before making its way to Galveston, its home port.

It will sail on seven-day Western Caribbean itineraries from Galveston beginning November 18, stopping in Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico before visiting other destinations, like Mahogany Bay on Isla Roatan in Honduras.

“Since it’s National Plan for Vacation Day, it’s the perfect time to open Carnival Jubilee for sale and give our guests another incredible choice for their cruise vacation with the opportunity to visit some of the most beautiful ports in the Western Caribbean,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Guests on the Carnival Jubilee can choose from more than 20 different stateroom categories and suites. Details on the ship’s other attractions are expected to be revealed in the coming year.

For more information or to see the full lineup of itineraries for the Jubilee, please click here.

