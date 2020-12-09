Carnival Plans Dry-Dock Work for Three Ships, Delays Their Return
As part of its gradual return to operations in 2021, Carnival Cruise Line has decided to do some dry-dock work on three ships, so their return to service has been delayed.
In a letter to guests and travel agents, Carnival advised that it has canceled cruises on Carnival Paradise (up to and including the embarkation on May 31, 2021), Carnival Valor (up to and including the embarkation on Sept. 11, 2021) and Carnival Magic (up to and including the embarkation on Sept. 24, 2021).
Guests on those canceled cruises can choose a full refund or a 100 percent future cruise credit combined with an onboard credit.
Carnival currently has all cruises paused through Feb. 28. Whether any can resume in March remains to be seen and depends on the Centers for Disease Control granting approval of coronavirus health protocols.
When the approval does come, Carnival plans to start sailing the Carnival Horizon out of PortMiami. Next in line would be Carnival Breeze cruises from Port Canaveral and Carnival Vista from Galveston, according to plans by Carnival President Christine Duffy shared at Travel Weekly’s CruiseWorld 2020 in November.
Carnival also has postponed inaugural events for the Mardi Gras until April 24, 2021. The 180,000-gross-ton Mardi Gras will operate from Port Canaveral.
