Last updated: 02:12 PM ET, Wed November 11 2020

Carnival Cruise to Likely Restart First for Parent Company

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton November 11, 2020

Carnival Horizon
PHOTO: Carnival Horizon. (photo via Flickr / RealCarlo)

Carnival Corp. is still not sharing a target date to resume cruising – even the test voyages required by the CDC – because so much remains in the air.

“The good news on the CDC sail order is that we’re talking about sailing, as opposed to talking about not sailing,” Carnival Corp. President and CEO Arnold Donald said at CruiseWorld 2020, a virtual conference hosted by Travel Weekly, a sister publication to TravelPulse.com.

ADVERTISING
Cruise World screenshot
A screenshot of the Carnival Corp. panel at the virtual CruiseWorld 2020.

Donald said cruise companies are still awaiting some technical information from the CDC, but what will help restart cruising are refinements in epidemiological protocols, getting cheaper and more accurate testing, and, of course, an effective vaccine.

“It’s too early to be able to pronounce with any precision exactly when we’ll be cruising again. The order itself has additional data that has to come out,” Donald said. “What’s really going to drive it is evolution of science.”

Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Viking Sky, Viking Cruises

Viking Secures $500 Million Additional Investment

Norwegian Epic

NCLH Brands Eyeing Test Cruises as Soon as January

Celebrity Apex

Celebrity Cruises Becomes More Inclusive, Adds Drinks, Wi-Fi,...

MS Geoffrey Chaucer

Some Ocean Cruisers Considering Switch to River Cruising in 2021

He indicated that Carnival Cruise Line would likely be one of the first brands to resume sailing, although that could change.

Carnival President Christine Duffy, speaking on the same panel as Arnold, didn’t give an exact timeline to restart cruising, but did share where it would resume.

“We are focused on a phased restart, and we’re going to start probably with Miami and Port Canaveral – those are a little closer to home for us – and it will be gradual.”

She said tentative plans are to bring the Carnival Horizon home to PortMiami, followed by Carnival Breeze to Port Canaveral.

“We will be back to Galveston,” she added. “Carnival Vista will likely be the first ship back. We’ll definitely be back to Galveston.”

Duffy summarized the optimism and enthusiasm felt throughout Carnival Corp. and its brands: “We can see the light at the end of the tunnel and it’s not a train, it’s a ship!”

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Miami

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Viking Sky, Viking Cruises

Viking Secures $500 Million Additional Investment

Viking

NCLH Brands Eyeing Test Cruises as Soon as January

American Queen Steamboat Company, Victory Cruise Lines Announce New Travel Agent Training

Celebrity Cruises Becomes More Inclusive, Adds Drinks, Wi-Fi, Tips

Some Ocean Cruisers Considering Switch to River Cruising in 2021

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS