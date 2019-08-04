Carnival, Royal Caribbean Take Stake in Cayman Islands Port
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Rich Thomaselli August 04, 2019
The Cayman Islands government has selected the company to build its new cruise ship berth.
The Verdant Isle Group has been chosen as the preferred bidder for the estimated $240 million project. Verdant Isle includes Carnival Corp. and Royal Caribbean Cruises as well as a number of local companies, according to Cruise Industry News.
Royal Caribbean Adds Vegan Options to Main Dining RoomsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
What’s New in the Cruise Industry This AugustCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Venice Asks Other Cities to Join in Effort to Curb Cruise ShipsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Seabourn Announces 2021 World Cruise Extraordinary OceansCruise Line & Cruise Ship
But despite the two major cruise lines having a financial stake in the construction, neither will have a monopoly on the facility.
Caymans Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said in a statement that the new port will "instead (be) one that will be managed and owned by the Port Authority on behalf of the people of the Cayman Islands.”
The project will be funded by Carnival, Royal Caribbean and FirstCaribbean International Bank.
"This is a moment that the majority of the people in our Islands have been aiming to get to for at least 20 years if not longer,” McLaughlin said in a statement. “Certainly, every Government elected since 2000 has had promises of a cruise port in their election manifesto or as part of their delivery plans.”
A referendum among the citizens of the Cayman Islands still needs to be held, and according to local reports, the issue is a hot topic on the island.
To also help pay for the port, the passenger fee for cruise guests will increase to $8.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS