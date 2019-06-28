Carnival Ship Makes Return After Excursion Accident
The Carnival Ecstasy returned to port in Jacksonville, Florida on Thursday after several passengers were hurt in an excursion tour bus accident in the Bahamas.
The bus was carrying 32 guests. Five of them were hurt seriously enough to be airlifted from Eleuthera—four to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale and one via U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to Doctor’s Hospital in nearby Nassau.
Three passengers suffered arm and leg fractures, internal injuries and possible paralysis, the Broward County rescue unit said.
The Ecstasy left Jacksonville on Saturday, June 22, and was scheduled to return Thursday.
Parent company Carnival Cruise Line released a statement on Thursday:
“Carnival Ecstasy returned to Jacksonville this morning following a five-day cruise during which a shore excursion bus was involved in an accident in Eleuthera (The Bahamas) on Monday. Members of Carnival’s CareTeam have been providing assistance and support to the impacted guests and their family members. No other vehicles were involved and the cause of the accident is being investigated. All excursions by the tour operator have been suspended."
The statement continued: "We would like to offer our apologies for those impacted by this accident. We appreciate and thank all those who assisted and treated our guests, including the first responders in Eleuthera, United States Coast Guard, Bahamian officials, Broward County Fire Rescue and medical professionals at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale and Doctor’s Hospital in Nassau. We are very grateful for their efforts. Carnival Ecstasy operates year-round four- and five-day cruises from Jacksonville."
