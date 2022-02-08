Carnival Updates COVID-19 Testing Requirements
Janeen Christoff February 08, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line has updated its Have Fun. Be Safe. protocols for COVID-19 testing.
The cruise line will now recognize those who have recovered from COVID-19 and those who have will not have to take a test before embarkation.
The new policy states: Guests who have recovered from COVID-19 within three months of their sailing date do not need the required pre-cruise test if they are at least 10 days past their positive test result date, have no symptoms and produce documentation of recovery from COVID-19.
Documentation of recovery includes Paper or electronic copies of the positive viral test result from a certified laboratory (dated no more than 90 days prior to embarkation) and a signed letter on official letterhead that contains the name, address and phone number of a licensed healthcare provider or public health official, stating that the individual has been cleared to end isolation, is at least 10 days past their positive test result date, and can travel.
Guests with recovery documentation will go through secondary screening at the cruise terminal and boarding is approved at the medical staff's discretion.
For guests who cannot obtain the required documentation of recovery, a negative test is required.
