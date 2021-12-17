CDC Distributing Free COVID Tests at Several Major US Airports
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 17, 2021
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it has started distributing free COVID-19 home test kits to international travelers arriving at airports in America.
According to Reuters.com, CDC officials revealed they began handing out the coronavirus tests on Wednesday at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport, Miami International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.
The government agency said it plans to add the free tests to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and four additional unidentified international airports in the coming weeks.
While the CDC does not require international travelers arriving in the U.S. to get a new COVID-19 test upon arrival, the agency strongly recommends it. Current federal law says that passengers arriving in American must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of travel.
U.S. President Joe Biden and White House officials said the tighter testing timeline “provides an added degree of public health protection as scientists continue to assess the Omicron variant.”
President Biden also enacted a travel ban in November on all foreign nationals from entering the U.S. from eight southern African countries over fears of the spread of the Omicron variant.
Sponsored Content
-
Worry-Free Beach Vacations in CancunPromoted by Oasis Hotels & Resorts
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Hotel Xcaret Arte All-Fun Inclusive Riviera MayaPromoted by Hotel Xcaret Arte
-
How Travel Advisors Can Prepare for a Flurry of Holiday Marriage Proposals
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS