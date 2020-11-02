Carnival’s North American Brands Cancel Sailings Until 2021
Carnival Corporation & plc, joined other cruise carriers today in announcing the extension of its pause in North American operations, canceling voyages that were scheduled to depart between December 1 and 31, 2020.
The decision impacts five brands owned by Carnival, which is the world’s largest cruise company: Carnival Cruise Line, Cunard North America, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Seabourn.
Each brand has been individually communicating the news to guests who’d been booked aboard the now-canceled voyages. Each will also continue to provide updated information to those customers affected by these cancellations as further determinations are made.
The dates on which each Carnival-owned brand plans to restart its cruise operations will be made available on their respective websites and communicated directly to guests whose sailings have been impacted. The company and its brands are also notifying crew members, travel professionals and other stakeholders of the newly-extended suspension on sailings.
"Our highest responsibility and top priorities are always compliance, protecting the environment, and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in communities we touch, our crew and shoreside employees," Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation, said in a statement.
"We continue to work with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and global government and public health authorities, as well as top medical and science experts around the globe, on a comprehensive plan for the eventual restart of cruising in North America.
“With their collective guidance, we have developed and continue to update our enhanced health and safety protocols that are in the best interest of our guests, crew and overall public health. Whenever we restart our cruise operations in the U.S., we certainly look forward to welcoming our guests onboard."
