Over 150,000 Apply to Royal Caribbean for Test Voyages
Rich Thomaselli December 05, 2020
First, it was a cute story that showed how many people had wanderlust and pent-up travel demand – 20,000 people volunteered to take Royal Caribbean International’s ‘test sailings,’ which are a requirement of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in order for cruise lines to return to the sea.
Within days last month, that number had risen to 100,000.
This week, Royal Caribbean told our sister publication Travel Weekly that more than 150,000 consumers have so far expressed interest in taking part in the line's simulation sailings.
"The participation in and sentiment of the comments and conversations on the Volunteers of the Seas group has been incredibly motivating," Royal Caribbean said in a statement. "It's refreshing to be reminded of all the people out there who are excited about the possibility of sailing and eager to come onboard a Royal Caribbean International ship again."
Michael Bayley, CEO of Royal Caribbean, was quoted as saying that the line's Pinnacle passengers, those at the top of its Crown & Anchor loyalty program, would be the first to be invited on its trial cruises.
According to Cruise Critic, while speaking at the International Cruise Summit in Madrid, Bayley said, "We haven't figured out our protocols yet for the volunteers, but certainly loyalty status will be a key selector. Our top tier has the name of Pinnacle, and they've cruised with us a gazillion times (so) they'll be amongst the first to receive the invitation."
Royal said in a statement that it does not have a date or details on who will eventually be invited on the simulation cruises, and that it will make that determination "as we continue to work directly with the CDC through each and every step in the Conditional Sail Order."
Royal Caribbean and several other cruise lines announced earlier this week that it is pushing back its re-start of sailing through Feb. 28, 2021.
