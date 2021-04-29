CDC Says US Cruises Could Start by Mid-Summer
April 29, 2021
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday the agency is committed to resuming cruise operations in the United States by mid-summer.
In a letter to the media, the CDC announced several new steps to speed up the approval process for resuming sailings, including requiring cruise lines to prove 98 percent of its crew and 95 percent of its passengers are vaccinated if the ships are to skip simulated voyages and move directly to open water sailing.
The agency said it would respond within five days to applications for simulated voyages, down from an anticipated time of 60 days. The CDC also revealed the updated testing and quarantine requirements for passengers and crew would align with its guidance for fully vaccinated Americans.
The updated policies and approach came after Alaska joined Florida in a lawsuit against the government agency to overturn the CDC’s “decision to bar the U.S. cruise industry from immediately resuming operations halted for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.”
“Last night, the CDC notified us of some clarifications and amplifications of their Conditional Sail Order which addressed uncertainties and concerns we had raised,” Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard D. Fain said. “They have dealt with many of these items in a constructive manner that takes into account recent advances in vaccines and medical science.”
“Although this is only part of a very complex process, it encourages us that we now see a pathway to a healthy and achievable return to service, hopefully in time for an Alaskan season,” Fain continued.
CDC officials said the conditional sail order issued earlier this month “aligns with the goals announced by many major cruise lines.” The agency also clarified that cruise ship operators are permitted to enter into multi-port agreements and updated guidance on ventilation systems for quarantine housing.
On Wednesday, cruise lines operating in Caribbean waters revealed they were in discussions with the CDC to re-launch voyages to the region from U.S. ports, said Michael Bayley, Royal Caribbean International’s president and CEO.
In related news, the CDC revealed earlier this week that Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 would no longer be required to wear facial coverings outdoors.
