CDC Shuts Down Its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti July 18, 2022
As of today, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is officially ending its COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships.
This was, at least in theory, a “voluntary” program—though cruise lines couldn’t exactly decline to opt-in—which replaced the CDC’s previous Conditional Sailing Order back in February of this year.
Cruise lines operating in U.S. waters were compelled to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships' guidance in order to prove they were upholding best practices for the mitigation of COVID-19 aboard their vessels.
It laid out the acceptable guidelines for passenger vaccination requirements, testing protocols and masking rules, as well as onboard isolation protocols and the parameters for onboard medical facilities.
In an online update, the CDC announced that, from July 18, it will instead, “publish guidance to help cruise ships continue to provide a safer and healthier environment for passengers, crew and communities going forward.”
Effectively, this means that the CDC will provide health and safety recommendations for the cruise industry in the same way it currently provides them for other travel sectors. This brings a welcome end to the days of the cruise sector being singled out by authorities and designated as a higher-risk mode of travel.
“I am somewhat conflicted about this happening,” John Maddox, owner of Tropical Getaways Travel said in reaction to the news. “I am thrilled that the days of the cruise lines being treated unfairly are hopefully over. I am hopeful that pre-cruise testing which has been a source of anxiety for many will be phased out.”
But, like many cruisegoers, he would still like to have confidence that the cruise lines are continuing to practice the highest degree of health and safety measures. After all, the pandemic may have transitioned to a new phase, but we’re not out of the woods just yet. “I do hope the vaccine mandate continues for a while longer,” Maddox added.
It’s important to note that cruise lines haven’t changed any of their COVID-related protocols just yet, so travelers shouldn’t assume they can forgo pre-departure testing or vaccination requirements. In the absence of the CDC’s COVID-19 Program, measures for mitigating the disease’s spread will now be left up to the cruise companies to decide for themselves.
Maddox expressed some doubts about the wisdom of dropping the CDC’s program entirely. “I do have pause with the cruise lines and their history of not being as transparent as possible in many areas,” he said. “Customers deserve to know information about cases onboard to make a personal health decision as to whether or not they will be comfortable sailing."
In response to that particular concern, the CDC wrote in the FAQs section of its webpage, “Cruise travelers have the option of contacting their cruise line directly regarding outbreaks occurring on board their ship.”
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Join ALG Vacations® for our brand-new podcastPromoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS