Last updated: 03:28 PM ET, Thu May 05 2022

CDC Updates COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke May 05, 2022

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas, world's largest cruise ship
Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas (photo by Taylor Beckett)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued updates to its ongoing health and safety program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters on Thursday.

The agency announced that it will reduce the percentage threshold requirement for determining "highly vaccinated voyages" from 95 percent to 90 percent of eligible passengers or those aged five and older. However, the crew vaccination percentage must remain at 95 percent or greater to be considered a highly vaccinated voyage.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Travel insurance

Changing COVID-19 Policies Highlight Need for Travel Insurance

French island in a Caribbean sea (photo via daniloforcellini / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

gallery icon Caribbean Travel: Latest Entry Requirements for Every...

The village of Balzers in Lichtenstein.

gallery icon Europe Travel: Updated Entry Requirements For Every European...

Airline, airport, gate, agent, passport, passenger, traveler, mask, boarding, pass

CDC Still Recommends Mask for Travelers on Public Transportation

Additionally, the CDC revealed that isolation rooms no longer need to have negative pressure. They must still be located in predesignated areas and the exception to transferring individuals to predesignated cabins if within 36 hours of disembarkation remains in effect.

"The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) and its member cruise lines welcome the recent update to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Program for Cruise Ships Operating in U.S. Waters," CLIA said in a statement on Thursday.

"The CDC's adjustment of vaccination and quarantine and isolation room requirements recognizes the highly protective measures in place onboard cruise ships and is in keeping with the CDC's lifting of any travel-related advisory against cruising. CLIA-member cruise lines continue to provide one of the highest levels of COVID-19 mitigation for the traveling public with higher-vaccination rates and higher frequency of testing than most any other setting.

"We look forward to the further development of the program to bring greater alignment across the travel and tourism sector," CLIA concluded.

Thursday's changes come on the heels of other positive updates from the CDC that bode well for the cruise industry.

Sponsored Content

For more information on United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Patrick Clarke

Patrick Clarke in Sedona, Arizona
Aerial view of MSC Seaview

MSC Cruises Adds New Benefits to Its Loyalty Program

MSC Cruises

Cunard Announces 2023-24 International Sailings

gallery icon The Latest Cruise Trends and Most Popular Destinations

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas Arrives In Europe

Princess Cruises Returns Three More Ships to Service

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS