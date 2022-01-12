CDC to Let Conditional Sail Order Expire
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood January 12, 2022
The director of the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the agency plans to not renew the current Conditional Sail Order (CSO) when it expires on January 15.
According to CNBC Television, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testified in front of the Senate on Tuesday about the federal response to the Omicron variant and was asked about the status of the current CSO.
Walensky revealed the CDC plans to let the current CSO lapse when it expires on January 15 and transition the order into a voluntary program that it believes cruise lines will continue to adhere to as confirmed COVID cases continue to rise.
U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) cited the lengths the cruise industry has taken to protect passengers and crew members and asked Walensky to ensure the cruise lines are recognized for the commitment to following the current coronavirus-related protocols.
“I'd like some assurance from you that that they can count on that, that this is clear guidance and messaging to those within the industries and to those who are counting on being able to have a season this coming summer,” Murkowski said.
Walensky told Murkowski she believes the cruise industry “stepped up” to meet the agency’s demands for COVID safety and regularly went above and beyond the CDC's guidelines.
“The fact that the industry has stepped up and is now interested in doing and exceeding the compliance with the [CSO] without the order even necessarily needing to be in place is a real testimony to how well that has worked and how we work collaboratively with the industry," Walensky said.
The CDC director also said the variable nature of the outbreak means she can’t predict what will happen in the coming months ahead of the 2022 summer season.
