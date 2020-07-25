CDC Won’t Lift No-Sail Order for Cruising Until It Hears From the Public
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Rich Thomaselli July 25, 2020
A week after extending its no-sail order through September 30, 2020, the Center for Disease Control is now seeking public input before making any further decisions on whether cruise lines can start sailing again.
The government agency put a notice in the Federal Register on Tuesday, July 21, asking for comments from the public on "cruise ship planning and infrastructure (and) resumption of passenger operations," among other items in a 28-question survey.
"This Request for Information requests comments from the public that will be used to inform future public health guidance and preventative measures relating to travel on cruise ships," Caitlin Shockey, spokesperson for the CDC, told USA TODAY Friday.
Any organization – such as the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) – as well as the public are welcome to submit comments. The deadline is September 21.
Bari Golin-Blaugrund, senior director for strategic communications for CLIA, told USA TODAY, "We welcome the CDC’s request for information related to the eventual restart of cruise operations in the U.S. and look forward to working together to determine the best path forward.”
Questions include such queries as "What mental health services should cruise ship operators provide to crew and passengers during quarantine or isolation?" and "What precautions should the cruise line industry take to safely disembark passengers and crew without transmitting COVID-19 into local seaport communities?"
"The questions were developed by CDC subject matter experts to inform future public health guidance and preventative measures relating to travel on cruise ships," the CDC’s Shockey said.
It's just one step closer to the return of cruising, so go make your voice heard.
