CDC Once Again Extends No Sail Order for Cruise Ships
Janeen Christoff July 16, 2020
The Centers for Disease Control has extended its No Sail Order for cruise ships once again.
The order now prevents ships from sailing through September 30, 2020.
In its executive summary, the CDC points to the number of outbreaks on cruise ships.
"These data have also revealed a total of 99 outbreaks on 123 different cruise ships, meaning that 80 percent of ships within US jurisdiction were affected by Covid-19 during this timeframe," the CDC noted in a summary.
The previous order issued by the CDC was scheduled to end on July 24, 2020. However, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) had already extended its suspension of cruise operations through September 15.
CLIA released a statement in response to the new No Sail Order:
As reflected in today’s announcement, CLIA and its member lines remain aligned with the CDC in our commitment to public health and safety,” the statement said. “We are also pleased that the CDC has announced its intention to issue a request for information about the industry's resumption of passenger operations.
“As we continue to work towards the development of enhanced protocols to support the safe resumption of cruise operations around the world, we look forward to timely and productive dialogue with the CDC to determine measures that will be appropriate for ocean-going cruise operations to resume in the United States when the time is right.”
Cruise lines voluntarily halted operations on March 14 when the CDC issued its first No Sail Order. The order was then extended in April and has now been extended once again.
