Celebrity Cruises Drops Vaccination Requirement, Eases Testing Protocols
Lacey Pfalz August 22, 2022
Celebrity Cruises has amended its vaccination and testing requirements, no longer requiring cruisers to be fully vaccinated beginning September 5, 2022 on sailings in the United States and Europe.
Additionally, the cruise line now only requires cruisers to meet local testing requirements with any commercially available test, including unsupervised test kits, in destinations in which they are approved.
When sailing from the U.S., fully vaccinated travelers on itineraries that are 9 nights or less no longer need to test at all, unless they’re visiting Bermuda or Canada.
A negative result from any type of COVID-19 test is now accepted on all sailings, except those visiting Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Greece or New Zealand.
Children under 12 in Europe do not need to test prior to embarkation. Children under 5 in the U.S. do not need to test prior to embarkation.
For Australian and New Zealand cruises, travelers over 12 are required to be fully vaccinated. Galapagos cruises also required guests above the age of 3 to be fully vaccinated.
“A new world is waiting and I’m thrilled to now more closely align our operations with the rest of the travel industry and open up opportunities for everyone to explore, once again,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. “Travel is making its grand comeback and we’re looking forward to the continued momentum from consumers around the world.”
Celebrity Cruises is one of the many cruise lines making amendments to their vaccination and testing requirements beginning this fall; it’s joined some of the larger cruise lines in no longer requiring travelers to be fully vaccinated.
