Celebrity Cruises Reveals First-Ever Sailing with All-Female Bridge, Officer Teams
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Celebrity Cruises Donald Wood November 19, 2019
Celebrity Cruises continues to push for more women in the industry with the announcement of the first-ever sailing with an entirely female bridge and officer team.
Taking place on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2020, the Celebrity Edge will be led by the first American female cruise ship captain, Kate McCue, and 26 other women to create an all-female bridge and officer leadership team.
Celebrity President and CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo released a statement on the importance of the changes being made by the cruise line.
“We are all passionate about closing the gender gap,” Lutoff-Perlo said. “Over the last few years, we have worked hard to diversify the crew on board and bring more women than ever into our industry. None of this could have been possible without the leadership and shared vision of the extraordinary men and women I work with every day, led by Patrik Dahlgren and Brian Abel – who take this challenge to heart and have made it possible.”
“We are fortunate to have many incredible, experienced and beyond-qualified women who have worked tirelessly to achieve these positions,” Lutoff-Perlo continued. “And we also celebrate the many men who continue to support them and help champion having more women crew onboard.”
As part of the female-led sailing, the voyage will feature specialty programming, including evening gallery exhibitions, art auctions for female artists, a presentation from jewelry designer Reout Kallati, a cinema series highlighting strong women and other dedicated onboard experiences.
The sailing will also include a moderated discussion panel with artist Autumn de Forest and fashion designer Mary Frances, networking opportunities and other events designed to inspire a new generation of young girls and women.
Celebrity Cruises provided a full list of the all-women bridge and leadership team for this historic sailing of the Celebrity Edge in 2020:
—Captain Kate McCue – USA
—Staff Captain Maria Gotor – Spain
—Hotel Director Niina Hautaniemi – Finland
—Guest Relations Director Julie Sherrington – United Kingdom
—F&B Director Byliana Velikova – Bulgaria
—Senior Doctor Jennifer Bernardo – Philippines
—Cruise Director Sue Denning – United Kingdom
—Safety Officer Ionela Burduja – Romania
—Associate Hotel Director Milana Dortangs – Netherlands
—Revenue and Marketing Director Sarah Guinot – France
—HR Manager Angel George – USA
—Financial Controller Teresa de Guzman – Philippines
—Chief Housekeeper Lyudmyla Miroshnychenko – Ukraine
—Safety Investigation Officer Alexandra Villarreal – USA
—Environmental Officer Maria Karoutsou – Greece
—Chief Security Officer Mor Segev – Israel
—Chief Officer Maria Koliou – Greece
—Chief Officer Maria Agius – Malta
—Doctor Sumaya Guffar – South Africa
—First Officer Rachel Arnold – United Kingdom
—First Officer Despoina Tsairi – Greece
—Third Engineer Anna Avgoustaki – Greece
—Second Officer Nicholine Tifuh Azirh, who was the first West African woman to ever work on the bridge of a cruise ship when hired in 2017 – Cameroon
—Second Officer Ioana Tzovara – Greece
—Third Officer Esperanza Romero – Spain
—Third Officer Cassandra May Mead – New Zealand
—Apprentice Officer Gifty Adu Gyami – Ghana
Comments
