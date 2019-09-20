Celebrity Cruises Unlocks a World of Wonders in New Campaign
Celebrity Cruises September 20, 2019
WHY IT RATES: For travelers who always considered hitting the open seas, the latest ad campaign from Celebrity Cruises should be enough to get them excited about sailing.—Donald Wood, Breaking News Senior Writer.
Evoking wonder and intrigue, while breaking category conventions, Celebrity Cruises offers a first-look at their new brand campaign from new agency Lucky Generals. Aptly titled "Wonder Awaits," the first ad will premiere across key markets at the 71st Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 22, 2019.
The television spot – produced by Iconoclast and set to the iconic Jefferson Airplane song "White Rabbit" – follows a female protagonist on a voyage of discovery through a dream-like wonderland of world-class cuisine, cocktails, Eden-istic experiences and alluring accommodations, all on the brand's newest ship, Celebrity Edge.
"'Wonder Awaits' is about bringing the experience of cruising with Celebrity to life in a dramatic, beautiful way," said Peter Giorgi, Chief Marketing Officer, Celebrity Cruises. "We wanted to show how unexpected moments, impeccable service and stunning design create a trip that is truly wonderful, and provides our guests with a break from reality, even just for an instant."
James Fox, Managing Partner of Lucky Generals in New York added: "We want viewers to see Celebrity the way we see Celebrity: As a modern and progressive brand with an incredible and unique product. We hope to convey the same feelings of wonder and intrigue you get from being on a Celebrity cruise, in a fresh way."
"Wonder Awaits" is the first campaign in conjunction with Lucky Generals who won the bid for Celebrity in fall 2018. The campaign comes hot off the successful launch of Celebrity Edge – which was recently named one of TIME Magazine's 2019 World's Greatest Places1 – and was crafted with the intent of putting the award-winning brand's world-class product at the forefront to highlight Celebrity's distinction.
In addition to the flagship 60-second spot that premieres on Sunday, the work will span several creative mediums over the coming months, including additional 30- and 15-second spots, high-profile luxury and lifestyle print placements, billboards, digital media buys and more.
Celebrity Edge, which debuted in late 2018, was brought to life by a collective of visionary architects and designers and featuring stunning industry-first innovations – such as the innovative Edge Stateroom with Infinite Veranda and the Magic Carpet, the world's first cantilevered platform that travels up to 16 decks alongside the ship.
Celebrity Edge has already made an impact in the cruising industry thanks to its commitment to design, technological innovation and an array of extraordinary guest experiences.
Celebrity Edge is currently visiting the stunning vistas of the Mediterranean with a range of seven- to 11-night sailings from iconic cities like Barcelona and Rome, and will be returning to the Caribbean in November. Building on Celebrity Edge's incredible momentum, she'll be joined by Celebrity Apex in 2020, and two additional sister ships in 2021 and 2022.
SOURCE: Celebrity Cruises press release.
