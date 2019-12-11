Celebrity Cruises Unveils 2021-22 Sailing Season
Two hundred and eighty destinations across all seven continents.
Celebrity Cruises invites guests to discover a world of new with the unveiling of their 2021-22 season of sailings, where the brand’s growing fleet of 14 stunning ships will visit more than 280 destinations in nearly 75 countries across all seven of the world's continents.
“Our mission at Celebrity Cruises is to open up the world for our guests,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “For our 2021-22 season of sailings, we’ve searched the planet to curate the most incredible new and world-opening vacation experiences we could find. We’ll bring you to places that will stay with you long after you’ve left them, including new ports of call in Europe, Asia, South America, and Alaska.”
Celebrity’s already impressive lineup of destinations is expanding to include eight spectacular new ports of call in 2021-22, including Taranto, Italy; Salvador de Bahia, Brazil; Ilocos, Philippines; Ishigaki, Japan; three new ports in Greece – Zakynthos, Hydra, and Thessaloniki; and the Kenai Peninsula in Homer, Alaska, the highlight of a brand-new Cruisetour debuting in 2021. The brand’s new season of sailings will also feature more than 125 overnight stays in more than 30 of the world’s most dynamic places, including a new overnight stay in Porto, Portugal, and the chance to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a Latin twist in the vibrant city of Montevideo, Uruguay.
Of course, the highly awarded Celebrity Edge is a destination in itself – named one of the World’s Greatest Places of 2019 by TIME Magazine[1] – and the second-in-series Celebrity Apex is poised to double that perfection.
Lutoff-Perlo continued: “Not only are we sailing to exciting new places, but we’re introducing stunning new spaces across more of our award-winning fleet as THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION reaches its peak, marking the first time guests will be able to sail to all the regions we visit on ‘revolutionized’ ships.”
In the new season, the newly modernized Celebrity Solstice will mark a historic first: The first ship in Celebrity’s groundbreaking Solstice Series to sail Asia. Celebrity Eclipse will also return to the Last Frontier for the first time since its “revolutionary” transformation, while Celebrity Infinity will sail its first Mediterranean season since being transformed from bow to stern. Celebrity Millennium is also charting a new course for the warm, turquoise waters of the Caribbean, offering two exciting new itineraries, including a 10-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary and a short, four-night weekend escape calling Key West, Florida, and Nassau, Bahamas.
Starting now through December 31, 2019, all guests who book a sailing as part of Celebrity’s 2021-22 deployment – April 30, 2021 through April 30, 2022 – will receive exclusive benefits and perks, including 10% off on pre-cruise purchases for shore excursions, Xcelerate packages, both Classic and Premium beverage packages, specialty dining and more. To learn more about Celebrity’s 2021-22 deployment or to book a sailing, visit www.celebritycruises.com/2021-2022-cruises.
Celebrity Cruises' iconic "X" is the mark of modern luxury, with its cool, contemporary design and warm spaces; dining experiences where the design of the venues is as important as the cuisine; and the amazing service that only Celebrity can provide, all created to provide an unmatchable experience for vacationers’ precious time. Celebrity Cruises' 13 ships offer modern luxury vacations visiting all seven continents. Celebrity also presents incredible Cruisetour experiences in Alaska and Canada. Celebrity is one of six cruise brands operated by global cruise vacation company Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
For more information, dial 1-800-437-3111 or visit www.celebritycruises.com.
