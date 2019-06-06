Celebrity Equinox First Solstice Class Ship Transformed by Celebrity Revolution
The newly modernized Celebrity Equinox is officially ready to revolutionize the way travelers experience the beautiful blue waters of the Caribbean. The dramatic transformation—part of THE CELEBRITY REVOLUTION—makes Celebrity Equinox the third ship to be “revolutionized” as part of Celebrity Cruises’ $500 million investment in ship-wide upgrades and breath-taking reimagined spaces, taking the brand’s fleet to the Edge.
“Celebrity Equinox holds a very special place in the hearts of everyone at Celebrity Cruises, and also for our guests; this one-of-a-kind ship continues to be the most awarded in our entire fleet,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO, Celebrity Cruises. “Now, emerging from her dramatic modernization, our guests are going to love the new, ‘revolutionized’ Celebrity Equinox even more. There is no better way to experience the Caribbean year-round than on board this stunning ship.”
On the transformed Celebrity Equinox, Caribbean cruisers will enjoy enhancements that include:
—The addition of The Retreat for suite guests, including The Retreat Sundeck, an exclusive sun-soaked hideaway, and The Retreat Lounge (formerly Michael’s Club)
—The awe-inspiring Qsine (formerly Silk Harvest) will feature both the brand-exclusive Le Petit Chef and Friends and the original Le Petit Chef, two amazing dining experiences developed in partnership with TableMation and Skullmapping that bring the tabletop to life using innovative 4k technology
—A completely reimagined Passport Bar, perfect for mixing and mingling before and after dinner
—An exciting new creation, Craft Social (formerly Gastrobar), a casual spot featuring more than 40 craft beers, wine and cocktails on tap, mouthwatering comfort food favorites, flat-screen TVs and inviting leather seating
—Refreshed staterooms and suites ship-wide with stunning enhancements designed with guest comfort in mind, now all featuring Celebrity’s exclusive eXhale bedding collection with luxurious king-sized Cashmere mattresses
—The launch of an exciting new partnership with the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, featuring S.T.E.M.-focused activations and unique, first-at-sea programming offered as part of the popular Camp at Sea for young cruisers
—The interactive programming focuses on two science topics—one on the identification of and solutions related to microplastics and another on the importance and diversity of plankton to the Earth’s oceans and the environment
—Impressive digital enhancements across the ship, such as the addition of RFID lock technology and pervasive Xcelerate Wi-Fi
—Guests will also now be able to experience the brand’s industry-first facial recognition technology with the implementation of the Celebrity Cruises app, which enables smooth port arrival and expedited boarding, plus additional features including guest-to-guest chat and digital room keys
—Unique new treatments and products offered at The Spa by Canyon Ranch, including three new Signature Couples’ treatments, Dyson Supersonic blow-outs at the Canyon Ranch Blow-Out Bar, Mink and Rapid Lash services, and new customized facials by Reveal Machine, among others
—World-class retail offerings, including John Hardy Boutique, Kate Spade, and a new watch boutique featuring Shinola, Hublot and other Swiss watch brands
Celebrity Equinox’s bow-to-stern modernization began on May 4, 2019, in Cadiz, Spain. There, the ship spent a total of 29 days in the skilled hands of more than 500 engineers, architects, artisans, designers, contractors, shipyard employees and the newbuild and Celebrity teams.
Celebrity Equinox is just the third revolutionary revitalization for the brand. Celebrity Silhouette is next, scheduled for completion on January 31, 2020, with five more ships to be modernized by 2023.
